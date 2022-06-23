Xenia couple celebrating 75th wedding anniversary

XENIA — Lifelong Xenia residents Russel and Patricia (Merriman) Harris will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary June 26.

The couple was married in 1947 at the home of Patricia’s parents in Xenia. Russel was born in Meigs County and moved to Xenia with his parents and siblings when he was 15. The two met at Evangelical United Brethren Church, now called Evangelical United Methodist.

After building their Xenia house in 1954, the couple had five children: Dave, Denny, Debbie, Donnie, and Deann. Along with their children, the couple has 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and two on the way.

Russel worked for Delco Products for 38 years, retiring in 1985. Patricia received her nursing assistant certificate and worked at Greene Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1993. For more than four years, Russel and Patricia were foster parents — taking in 36 children, some with disabilities. Being foster parents enabled the couple to gain custody of — and raise — their two oldest grandchildren.

An open house is planned for 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at the Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second Street.