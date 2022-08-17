Man gets 15 to life in rape

XENIA — A Xenia man could spend the rest of his life in jail for sex crimes.

Timothy L. Hagler, 25, was sentenced bu Judge Adolfo Tornichio Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison for rape of a child under 10 after pleading guilty Aug. 11.

According to court documents, between 2017 and 2021, Hagler was present with a minor child on several occasions while Hagler’s family babysat the child in a Xenia home. Authorities say Hagler sexually assaulted the child repeatedly during that time frame, which ended in 2021 when the child no longer visited the home. The child later disclosed the abuse in October 2021 and a Xenia police division detective ultimately interviewed Hagler about the assault.

According to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Hagler admitted sexually assaulting the child, and that it happened “too many times to count.” Hagler was subsequently arrested and indicted for rape offenses after the interview.

Hagler must serve a minimum term of at least 15 years in prison and he will be a Tier III sexual offender with lifetime registration requirements if paroled at any point.

“Chief Trial Counsel Andrew Hunt and Victim Advocate Riki Karolyi worked very hard on seeing that justice was done in this case, while at the same time sparing a child victim from having to testify in court,” said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. “This result also would not have been possible without the exceptional skill of Detective Brian Atkins of the Xenia Police Division. All that being said, however, it is the victim’s courage in coming forward that has put Timothy Hagler behind bars.”

