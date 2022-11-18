Man sentenced after gulity plea

XENIA — The man who admitted to shooting a woman he intended to kill was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison Nov. 17.

Ladashiaun Brown, 21, pled guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of aggravated robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of felonious assault with, an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of tampering with evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced immediately by Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio.

“There is a rising tide of senseless violence in our society that must come to an end,” Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said in a release. “This lengthy sentence should put criminals on notice that if you commit these crimes in Greene County, you will go to prison for a long time. I would like to commend the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, especially Det. Mike Terrell, for their swift response and exceptional investigation. Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Michele Henne and Christian Cavalier and Victim Advocate Riki Karolyi all played critical roles in this successful prosecution.”

On Sept. 12, Greene County sheriff deputies and Xenia police officers responded to the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Township where they located one female victim with a gunshot wound in the left side of her neck. The female victim identified Brown as one of three suspects involved in the shooting. She also reported her vehicle was stolen after she was assaulted.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several hours later, Brown was located in Republic, Ohio, with the victim’s vehicle. Brown was arrested with the assistance of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Police Department, and Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was transported to Xenia and later admitted his responsibility in planning to murder the female victim, taking her vehicle, and disposing of the firearm, the release said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Brown was on community control sanctions for robbery in Montgomery County when he committed the offenses in Greene County.

He will be on post-release control supervision for up to five years and required to register as a violent offender for at least 10 years after his release from prison. Aaron Davis and Jahmel Morgan are also facing charges related to this incident. Their cases are currently pending before Tornichio, according to officials.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

