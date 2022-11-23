Man dies after crash on U.S. 68

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A Virginia man died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 68 Tuesday night.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James Dominy, 71, was making a right turn onto U.S. 68 from Brush Row Road in a Honda CRV around 6:20 p.m., when it was struck by a Chevrolet Blazer. Dominy, his passenger, Margaret Dominy, 66, and the driver of the Blazer, Carl Lindsley, 24, of Beavercreek were all transported to Miami Valley Hospital. James Dominy died at the hospital.

The patrol said the preliminary investigation showed that after impact, the CRV went off the right side of the roadway, re-entered the roadway and struck the Blazer again before coming to rest. The Blazer came to rest on its side after striking the CRV a second time.

Margaret Dominy and Lindsley also had serious injuries, the patrol said, but their conditions were not available.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Township Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours. The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.