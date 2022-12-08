Man facing jail after drug conviction

XENIA — A Xenia man could spend decades in prison after being convicted of several drug charges Dec. 7.

Adam Norris II, 38, is facing up to 43 years in jail after a Greene County Common Please court jury found him guilty of four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14 in Judge Michael A. Buckwalter’s court.

“It is my hope that Adam Norris will be sent to prison for as long as the law permits,” Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said.

Norris was arrested on Feb. 18 and had in his possession a cell phone linked to the drug transactions along with other evidence connecting him to the drug trafficking, according to a release from Hayes. Norris was previously convicted of three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs in Greene County in October 2018 and sentenced to prison.

He was released in December 2020 and was on parole at the time the four drug trafficking offenses occurred, Hayes said in a release.

“Drug dealers need to know that when you sell your poison here in Greene County, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted,” Hayes said. “Xenia Police Det. Margioras and the task force officers that assisted him in this investigation are responsible for this verdict and I am grateful for all of their hard work. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne did an excellent job presenting the state’s case at trial.”

Norris https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_Norris.jpg Norris