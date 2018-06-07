Inspirational message

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail.” (Lamentations 3:22)

Every now and then it is good to take inventory of our lives: Who am I? Where have I been? Where am I going? Have I made a difference? What can I do to change? Is it too late to change?

I have some good news for you from the very mouth of the Lord Jesus Himself: “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’” (Matthew 19:26) It is never too late in any situation for God to do a new work in your life.

The writer in Lamentations expresses despair and also hope in this passage. Let’s take a look at Lamentations 3:

“I remember my affliction and my wandering, the bitterness and the gall. I well remember them, and my soul is downcast within me.” (vss. 19,20) Are you experiencing a downcast soul about something? Perhaps it is a broken relationship, a difficult situation at work, or a financial problem. Consider where it is that you are hurting and identify it. Bring it out in the open and acknowledge it to the Lord. He already knows it, but it is so good when we express it to Him.

The writer goes on: “Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope.” (v. 21) He knows truth! How can we call something to mind that we do not know? This is why it is critical for you and me to read and meditate on God’s Word. We need to know truth so that when we are in despair we can recall the character of God and how He may choose to work on our behalf. How good is it when you and I can quickly recall His truth rather than needing to go and look for it. Why not begin now to read and meditate on the Bible daily?

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22) This is the truth the writer recalls to mind. This is the truth that we can also recall when we are faced with an unbearable situation that does not seem to have an ending. Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so. These are such simple lyrics to a well-known song; however, the truth is life-changing for us as we meditate on its truth and apply it to our lives.

God will never fail you. There may be times when it seems like He is not present because your situation is extremely challenging. However, the truth is that He has always been there and He will never leave you. It is up to us to reach out to Him.

Lastly, the writer knows whom to seek: “I say to myself, ‘The Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.’” (v. 24) In this fast-paced world of ours we need to slow down and wait on the Lord. He is there but He has a plan that is better than ours. In what do you need to wait on the Lord? Go to Him today and wait on His best for you.

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.