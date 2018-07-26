Area Religion Digest

Ice cream social

FAIRBORN — The Byron Church, 3230 Trebein Road, will hold its annual ice cream social 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 28. The event will include homemade chicken-n-noodles, hotdogs, desserts and ice cream. Everyone is welcome join in fellowship.

UU Fellowship program

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will present “Building Faith for Everyday Life” beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 29. Kristen Peairs is a religious science practitioner from Columbus, where she coaches spiritually-inspired business leaders. Her topic will be faith and how we can more deeply integrate its core principles into all aspects of our lives. Conversation and snacks will follow the program beginning at 11:45.

Shade Tree Car Show

BEAVERCREEK — The eighth annual Shade Tree Car Show will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 North Longview Street in Beavercreek. Registration is $10 per car and takes place 10 a.m. to noon, judging begins at 1 p.m. and prizes will be awarded at 3. One of the area’s most popular car show DJs, Dick “Hot Dog” Ryman, will emcee the event, and food and beverages will be on sale. Last year, more than 90 classic cars were on display. To learn more, call the Hawker Church office at 937-426-0973.

Ice Cream Social

XENIA — Old Town United Methodist Church will be hosting an Ice Cream Social 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. A National Park Service representative will be present to discuss the history of the Old Town community, and to answer any questions about its future. This event is free and open to the public at the church 1639 US Route 68 N.

Pastor Wallace honored

XENIA — The seventh anniversary of Bishop Edgar A. Wallace will be celebrated by the First United Christian Church, 626 N. Columbus Ave., Sunday, Aug. 5. Services will take place 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a dinner honoring Wallace and wife, Joyce, between. Guests include the Rev. Darrell Hayden and the congregation and choir of High Street Christian Church of Mt. Sterling, Ky.

Health minister meeting

DAYTON — Greater Dayton Faith Community Nurse-Health Ministers will host a networking group meeting 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, Miami Valley Hospital South Education Center Conference Room, 2400 Miami Valley Drive.

The presentation will be “Cultivating Well Being: Putting Stress into Perspective” will be led by Cheryl Griffiin LISW-S, Program Manager of Counseling and Community Services, and Elizabeth Edington, MSSW, LSW, Individual Family Therapist, Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

Registration is required. For more information contact the Health Ministries Program, at 937-734-9452.

Helping responders in crisis

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fire Department Auxiliary and Hawker United Church of Christ will host “Assisting Individuals in Crisis,” a two-day seminar from the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 27-28. Chaplain Edgar Hatcher, Ed.D., is coming from Missouri to teach the course.

Contact Beavercreek Fire Department Chaplain David Williamson at Beavercreek@firechap.net or Hawker Church at 937-426-0973. There is a $25 discount for early registration.

Anniversary dinner

XENIA — Glory Ministries Church will host its 10th anniversary banquet 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Central State University Ballroom in Wilberforce. Semi-formal attire. To RSVP for the event contact Vermon Dillon 937-681-1462 or vermonn@yahoo.com by Monday, Aug. 6.

Book of Mormon workshop

BEAVERCREEK — Gain a perspective of the Book of Mormon in a friendly group study setting. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3072 Shakertown Road will offer a a free weekly class on this topic in the chapel 7 p.m. every Wednesday.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

