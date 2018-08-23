Inspirational message

“You have been set free from sin and have become slaves of righteousness.” (Romans 6:18)

Captured wild animals instinctively attempt to escape. God built something in them to naturally flee to the open spaces of their habitat.

Other domesticated animals, who have been trained, tend to stay closer to home. They know their territory and tend to remain there.

Peanut was our guinea pig for several years. When we got him, our family did not have any other animals and one Christmas our friends provided him as our first family pet. Peanut was instantly a hit in our home. He was very easy going and, when put down, didn’t run off to hide where we could not get him.

One of our children created an obstacle course for him that was quite impressive. Peanut was placed on the carpet at one end of the room and his cage on the other. He climbed over an empty paper towel roll, went through a small tunnel of cardboard, jumped over a piece of rectangular Styrofoam and scurried up into his cage. As a matter of fact, anywhere you placed him in the house he seemed to put his nose in the air to smell his cage – and he went in that direction.

Peanut the guinea pig is a picture of how each of us can be at various times. He lived in a small cage and seemed to be content to stay there. As a matter of fact, he did his best to get back into the cage even when we let him roam around different parts of the house. All of us have areas in our lives that could be considered spiritually unhealthy and we continue to return there over and over in spite of God’s offer of freedom.

The Apostle Paul said, “For sin shall not be your master…” (Romans 6:14) and “You have been set free from sin…” (Romans 6:18). Jesus Christ died for your sins and mine and when we place our trust in Him for salvation we become free from sin and the bondage of a slave. Certainly there are times, as followers of Christ, when we tend to act like one who is still in spiritual chains. However, God has given us His Holy Spirit to remind us that we are free.

Is there a habit or even a sin in your life that you go back to over and over? Instead of going back to the place of bondage, why not trust God and move toward the freedom He gives? Repentance is turning in the opposite direction and beginning to live differently by faith. It is this that God will bless and give you the true freedom you really desire.

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.