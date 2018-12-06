Devotional: Ashamed of Jesus?

“If anyone is ashamed of me and my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will be ashamed of him when he comes in his Father’s glory with the holy angels.” (Mark 8:38)

Jesus does not hesitate to give a warning when necessary. He realizes that there are those who do not support Him and will even openly oppose Him. These individuals will be judged for having rejected the Son of Man, the Messiah. Every response we make here to Jesus is amplified before the Father and the angels at the final judgment. All is revealed about what is really in our heart. If we have been playing a game of faith, our deception will be revealed. If our labors to serve have been only selfish, they will become known.

It is not possible for anyone who truly has a relationship with Jesus to be ashamed of Him. We might be ashamed of ourselves because of our unfaithfulness but never of His faithfulness. His word to us in the Scriptures is life itself. It is our source for obedience to our God as to what is right and wrong. We are not ashamed of the standard He places before us even if we are not able, at times, to be obedient to it. Still, we trust Him and seek His forgiveness and mercy. We look forward to that day when we will be presented as His brothers or sisters for eternity.

Heavenly Father, we boast of Jesus and His saving work for us. He has given us a place in Your Eternal Kingdom and given us aid in our walk through this life. He is faithful always. We celebrate and praise Him. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

