It’ll soon be over, what then?

Sitting here another beautiful sun-shinning winter morning. When I woke up I thanked Our Heavenly Father for another day to praise him and thank Him for Jesus. I’m almost 80 years old and I have had a wonderful life because He had my life planned.

When I look back, He had me in His hand even when I wasn’t thinking of Jesus. And then something happened! He came to me and changed my way of living. All the things that I did wrong, He forgave me and sent my life on a new path. All the people over the years that I have talked to had to be a plan from Him. That’s why I show the joy of the Lord where ever I go. When you laugh and sing everyday, people notice that you have something the world can’t give.

Each morning I awake and thank Him and I sing a new song on a new day that He gave me. As I sit and pray in the morning, I think of how God has blessed me over the years. I see so many of my friends leaving this world, it’s hard to believe how many I’ve seen go in the last year.

Knowing that my number is written down and I’ll be leaving also someday. Who would have believed that I would get to the age I am. I talk to a lot of people that are older and they say I am just a kid, hee hee. I might act like it sometimes because I have the joy of the lord, and that makes me a happy camper. I say happy camper because this old tent is going back to dust. And my spirit will fly away with Jesus.

People say when they see me acting so beside myself, they say I have lost it. Well if I did it’s because Jesus found me and that’s all that matters. I write a lot and when there is a lot of wonderful things in my life I want everyone to see why I have so much to write about. God is forever and I am made in His image. Wow. Man that’s worth shouting about.

When you have had so much good in your life as I have had, How can I complain or be unhappy. Let me tell you one thing, I don’t have nothing else that I want to talk and sing about. I’m leaving here one day and I don’t know when. So if you see me smiling when the world is turned upside down, you’ll know that I’m not from here.

I’m going to a place called Heaven where God lives and one more thing, when you sing unto the Lord everyday and all day, you just can’t quit. God Bless.

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff is a local resident and at guest columnist.

