Our health and salvation

“But Zacchaeus stood up and said to the Lord, ‘Look Lord! Here and now I give half of my possessions to the poor, and if I have cheated anybody out of anything, I will pay back four times the amount.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Today salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham.’ ” (Luke 19:8-9)

Do we have here an honest man? As Zacchaeus says, “if I have cheated anybody,” is this a statement that he was an honest tax collector? Honest or not, he has undergone a transformation upon meeting Jesus. He is willing to change his lifestyle even to the point of downsizing it by giving away half of his possessions. That is a 50 percent tithe to the glory of God and denotes his new heart. Jesus says, “salvation has come to this house.” Salvation means a deliverance and new health. Zacchaeus has been delivered to a new lifestyle that is indeed healthy, because of the Lord Jesus.

We know that meeting Jesus brings transformation. It is impossible to let Him into our life without Him making some adjustments. Salvation has come to all who trust Jesus with their life and salvation. Life is healthy and full with a new mission to serve and better the world. Jesus has no destructive mission in Him. He lifts us up and carries us, when needed, through troubled times. He is our Health and our Salvation!

Heavenly Father, the work You do on our lives through Jesus is amazing. You turn us completely around if necessary, and head us in a new direction that brings You glory. Stir up Your Spirit within us to continue this transforming work, for we know we need it.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

