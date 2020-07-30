When it hurts so good

Colossians 3:12-13 “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”

Sometimes it’s necessary to hear tough words. We often fail to see ourselves in a proper light. But God has a way of pointing out our weaknesses. When this happens don’t shy away from the truth but respond appropriately. His reprimands will hurt “so good” and the results will be great blessings in your life.

A person who reads God’s word regularly may once in a while become uncomfortable. There will always be calming words of encouragement to soothe the frazzled heart and mind, but there will also be times when a strong exhortation will stop you in your tracks. The question then is what are you going to do about it?

It was a long and hot Monday and I just wasn’t feeling the routine beginnings of a new week. I grudgingly dragged myself through the motions while constantly checking the clock for quitting time. Right before five I took a phone call. The particular circumstances of the call stirred up some previous frustrations and I drove home feeling annoyed.

I grabbed my daily devotional book and plopped down in a lawn chair on the porch hoping to read an inspirational passage of Scripture and something to make me feel better about the unreasonable people who were ruffling my feathers.

But instead God used the passage of the day to point out my own personal need for an attitude adjustment. He reminded me that His chosen people must always put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. It is our duty to bear with others and forgive them just as God has forgiven us.

This was not what I wanted to hear!

But as the words penetrated my heart I started to think about all the annoying things I do and say. Despite my blind spots and flaws God is always so forgiving and gracious. And I hope that others will also cut me some slack when I grate on their nerves.

It was decision time! What would I do? Would I shut the book and tune out this pertinent reminder, choosing to cling to my annoyance and frustration? Or would I agree with God, repent, and let the offense go?

It didn’t take too much convincing. I know how I want to be treated despite my flaws. And as God’s child it is my responsibility to treat others accordingly.

The uncomfortable feeling dissipated as I let the wrongdoing go and immediately I felt so much better. I had forgiven. I was forgiven. And the previously elusive peace I had desired finally took over. Life was good again.

If you are human, you can be sure you have some blind spots. But take a lesson from me. When God’s word hits you right where you need it most, don’t shy away. Listen to what you need to hear and respond. It will hurt “so good.” You will be much happier. And the result will be great blessings for all!

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

