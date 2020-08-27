“Therefore, I tell you that the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people who will produce its fruit. He who falls on this stone will be broken to pieces, but he on whom it falls will be crushed.” (Matthew 21:43-44)

Jesus has just shared that the builders would reject the capstone (or cornerstone). The builders for God’s faith family would reject the foundation of it all, Jesus. Jesus would be the most important element of building the Church, just at the capstone or cornerstone, are essential if one is to have an arch or walls. Because of this rejection God would build a new faith fellowship called the Church. It would be made up of all those who accept Jesus as the most important connection to their God — accept Him as their Savior.

In approaching God there is really only one way, Jesus! All other paths attempt to get to Him but fall short. They may even be sincere attempts but sincerity combined with falsehood leads nowhere. Jesus, leads somewhere, to our very Creator God. Every other attempt to approach God is ground to dust. Only Jesus, who came as our Savior and Lord, makes an eternal connection with our God. Only He ushers us into His Forever Family as we trust Him.

Heavenly Father, thank You for Jesus who is the solid foundation, capstone or cornerstone upon which our faith is build. He is our sure salvation. He is our sure source of meaningful life. He is our All in All.

Praise You!

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_Forsberg-3.jpg

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

