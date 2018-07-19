1440 minutes: Making the most of your time

Ephesians 5:15-17 “Therefore be careful how you walk, not as unwise men but as wise, making the most of your time, because the days are evil. So then do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is.”

If there is one thing our culture seems to lack it is time! Every person receives the same amount of daily minutes, but for some there never seems to be enough. What makes the difference?

Last year we had some landscaping done at our office. I was excited about the possibilities of sprucing up the front of the building. When the job was finished I admired the different bushes – some green or red and others flowering. They looked to blend well together. The only problem was that they seemed so small and far apart. They didn’t jazz up the entryway as much as I thought they should.

But this year I drew a different opinion. As the foliage came back to life after a hard winter I noticed they had grown. The spaces between the plants were not as big anymore. I suddenly realized that in a few years the landscaping would fill out and be what I was hoping. The landscaper was wise to leave space between the new plants so they would have room to spread out and grow.

If only we would be so wise with our time. We often fill up every minute with activity because we don’t like the spaces in between. But before we know it our commitments grow and overtake our lives. We just can’t seem to catch up or get everything done! Life becomes difficult. We are exhausted. Our lives are not as productive or beautiful as they could be. The most important things get squeezed out as we struggle to keep up with all we must get done

The Apostle Paul instructs us to be careful how we walk and to live wisely. We must make the most of our time, but this doesn’t mean filling all our minutes with frantic activity. Like a wise landscaper we must leave space in our schedules so we have time to seek God’s will. Listen for his guidance to know what to do and what not to do.

Our culture lacks time! But maybe it’s because we have planted too many plants in a small place. We are all given 1440 minutes a day. We must use them wisely by finding out God’s will for our life and weeding out all the extras. Anything else is foolish! — Love, Mama

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_SheridanS-1.jpg

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.