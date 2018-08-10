Remembering Russell Greiner

XENIA — Russell Greiner began as a reporter for the Xenia Daily Gazette making $12 a week when he decided to move to Kansas City. He left Xenia in 1889 wearing a new $17 suit. He had a paper suitcase packed with his other possessions along with $35 in cash and a train ticket. Soon he had a reporting job on the Kansas City Times where he earned $18 per week. In 1926 he formed his own company with a son-in-law, Greiner-Fifield Lithographing Co. He was appointed police commissioner to clean up the city and later became the president of Rotary International. He lived well into his 90s.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.