Remembering Russell Greiner

XENIA — Russell Greiner began as a reporter for the Xenia Daily Gazette making $12 a week when he decided to move to Kansas City. He left Xenia in 1889 wearing a new $17 suit. He had a paper suitcase packed with his other possessions along with $35 in cash and a train ticket. Soon he had a reporting job on the Kansas City Times where he earned $18 per week. In 1926 he formed his own company with a son-in-law, Greiner-Fifield Lithographing Co. He was appointed police commissioner to clean up the city and later became the president of Rotary International. He lived well into his 90s.
Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.