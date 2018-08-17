Remembering Ank Fifer

XENIA — Ank Fifer was a liveryman in the early portion of the 20th century. He plied his trade in the City of Xenia, providing public transportation for those who either did not have their own buggies, or needed a rig for a special occasion. He often met the trains to transport visitors to the local hotels, or local residents returning home after a journey. It was his great pleasure to transport couples to the annual Elks charity Ball in his hansom cab. At the 1908 Homecoming he provided transportation to visitors and home comers to and from the Xenia station.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

