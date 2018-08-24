Remembering Deloris Fisher

XENIA — Deloris Fisher was a long-time employee of the Xenia Gazette, serving many years on the editorial staff. She was an active member of several organizations including the Xenia Toastmistress Club. A dedicated employee, one snowy winter morning her car refused to budge, so in order to get to work, she walked several blocks through deep snow to reach the Gazette office. Her path took her through Shawnee Park which at that time had no lighting. She ventured through the park trying to remember exactly where the lagoon began and ended, lest she lose her footing and land in the water.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.