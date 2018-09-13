Listen: This letter is about hell

Has anyone ever told you what hell really means? Well, it means what the Bible says about it. It’s a place of torment. It’s a place without God the Creator who created you for His glory. Did you know there is more written in the Bible about hell than there is about Heaven? I have listened to several recorded lessons on the subject of hell, and if you heard explained like I did, you would get on the right track so you would never go there!

God has told us what will happen if we don’t follow His Son Jesus, and He ain’t playing games with us. His Word is truth, but so many people don’t want to believe that Heaven and hell exist. If you really listen to Bible lessons or sermons about Heaven, you will certainly want to go there, but you’ve got to change your living ways. If you listen to lessons about hell, you’ll run to Jesus and won’t stop running until you reach Him. But guess what? You don’t have to run very far, because Jesus is standing right there beside you. All you have to do is call Him; say, “Jesus, please take me in. I repent and I want to follow You.” You’ll be glad you changed and God will show you great and wonderful things in life.

Yes, God is serious about Jesus going to the cross, and those who don’t listen will be in hell forever. God doesn’t send you there; you go to hell by your own choice when you refuse to listen and believe in Jesus as the Way. I sit and write these letters because I just can’t quit and let someone go to hell without telling them how bad it is.

It’s easy to say you don’t believe in hell, but the Bible says on Judgment Day God will say to many people, “Depart from Me, I never knew you.” If you want to take a chance that there is no God, good luck! And even though I said, “Good luck,” can I tell you it is not about luck at all. It’s about Jesus and His Truth, and you have been warned.

Do you know how many people are turning to Jesus every day? They are on their way to Heaven. It’s hard to believe, but hell is still running over and it won’t be a picnic or party as some believe. Some people say, “All my friends will be there and we’ll just have a big party.” Wow! How can anyone be so deceived? Please don’t follow the crowd and end up in hell. Turn to Jesus; do it for yourself and to please God and I’ll see you in Heaven! I’m begging you: seek the Lord and live for Him.

People want to know how I can write so much. Well, I’m created in His image and I have a heart of compassion that wants people to live in Heaven forever. I have tears in my eyes as I write this, not just because of my burden for people who are spiritually lost, but because I am so blessed that Jesus got ahold of me.

I’ll end this letter with the words that Jesus said to me one day. I listened to Him when He said, “Come to me, all that are heavy laden and downhearted, and I will give you rest for your soul and peace for your heart.” You might be battled by the enemy, but it won’t last long because Jesus is on His way back to get His people. Did you get that? “His people.” If you are one of His, He is has eternal rest for you. If you are not ready, you will be left behind and it will be hell on earth. You would be wise to seek the Lord now.

Some people have their own way of believing and they don’t want anybody to tell them anything because they think they know more than the Creator God. But God says in His Word not to lean on our own understanding, but to acknowledge Him and trust Him. I can’t hardly stop crying when I think about what hell is like and how people will spend forever there. I can’t believe that people are that unaware of what God is saying to all of us. Sin is death and death is hell, BUT Jesus is life eternal. Please get on the road to Heaven.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_Huff.jpg

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff is a local resident and guest columnist.

Charlie Huff is a local resident and guest columnist.