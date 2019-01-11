How about this idea?

Wouldn’t it be great to have our leaders (at the top if you will) display a sincere desire to resolve the present government shutdown by sharing the sacrifice they are asking of the employees in the various departments and agencies going unpaid as of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019?

To do so I recommend this: From the President, Vice-President, cabinet heads, all members of the House and Senate, the judiciary – Supreme Court and staff to immediately refrain from receiving their salaries and “goody packages” until the shutdown is concluded and the federal government is re-opened.

Then President Trump and Congress can come to a realistic accommodation – the southern US Mexican border and put in place an effective realistic and operational regimen to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America.”

There is a clear and present danger of major significance on-going 24/7 which for obvious reasons must be managed to prevent a crisis from going totally out of control. Young children and police officers have already been killed and more will suffer and die as this continues to fester and intensify.

Grow up Washington, D.C. This political internecine warfare has to stop. Far too many of our public servants have abandoned their sacred oath upon being sworn in to do their job. To restate the obvious out here in the real world – they work for you and me; not the other way around.

By Dean Gordin

Dean Gordin is a local resident and guest columnist.

