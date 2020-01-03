Remembering Rink’s Department Store

This discount store sold a wide variety of products from clothing to household goods and hardware. In 1974 a 20” doll was priced at $6.97 while a little red wagon cost $5.97 (sale price). Pitchers, colanders and other types of plastic kitchen items could be purchased for 39 cents each, or a 32 inch six speed lawn tractor was available for $289.95. If you wanted a 38 inch the price was $399.95. For home repairs, a gallon of Lucite paint sold for $5.79, add a 4 inch brush for $1.99. Small appliances such as a solid state four-speed stereo were available for only $99.