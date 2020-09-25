Remembering Lloyd Kauffman

Lloyd Hershey Kauffman was born in Osborn in 1896. He graduated from the Osborn High School in 1914 and then completed three years of college. Later he graduated from the East Burham School of Beauty Culture in New York City but chose to become an X-ray technician in San Francisco from 1935 to 1947. He served in the Army during WWII. He then attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and became a pianist and music teacher. He was a man of many interests who served as a practical nurse in New York and later opened an antique store in San Francisco.

— Joan Baxter