Writer enjoys Xenia’s hospitality

Yesterday I was reminded of what Xenia means…hospitality. Granny Helen passed away the week before and we were saying our final goodbyes to a long life, well lived. As we made our way through the city streets to her final resting place, my mind wondered through memories of Granny. I know in the days, weeks, and years to come, those who knew her will miss her. As we came down Church Street I was brought out of my run down memory lane as I observed car after car stopped as our procession drove by. Young and older drivers paying respect to a loved one they may not have known. This happened over and over until we reached our destination. I have been in other cities when something similar has happened only to see cars not stopped along the road. Xenia has kept this tradition over the decades I have lived here off and on. I want to take a moment to thank the citizens of our city for keeping this tradition of showing respect for the dearly departed and their loved ones left behind. Thank you and God bless you!

Scott Oakley

Xenia