CSU announces 2018 Athletic Hall class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the University’s 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees May 22. The athletes, teams and administrators who will be inducted this year represent different eras of Marauder athletics dating back to the 1960s up to the mid 1990s.

This year’s Hall of Fame class will include: Football players Jon Bradford (RB, Class of 1975); Marvin Coleman (CB,KR); Larry Kelly (RB, Class of 1983); Marvin Pope (LB); Charles Walker (Lineman, Class of 1961); Basketball’s Edward “Bee” Bryant (Forward, Class of 1967); the 1993 Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA Indoor and Outdoor national champions) coached by Joshua Culbreath.

“We are truly proud of the inductees and appreciate all they have done in setting the standard for all Central State University student-athletes,” Vice President of Athletics & Institutional Advancement Jahan Culbreath said. “This year’s class reflects excellence and we are look forward to honoring them at this year’s induction ceremony.”

In addition to this year’s inductees, the Central State athletic department will pay special recognition to CSU’s 1968 men’s basketball team. Led by legendary head coach Bill Lucas, the ‘68 Marauders finished the season with a 32-4 overall record while claiming the program’s second NAIA National Championship with a dramatic 51-48 win over Fairmont State in the championship game.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60.00 each and can be purchased online at centralstate.universitytickets.com. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Oct. 6.

Leading up to the Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, the Central State Athletic Department will be releasing weekly tributes to each inductee on facebook, twitter and instagram.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_CSULogo-copy_PS-1.jpg

Story provided by the Central State University athletic department. Please visit maraudersports.com for more information.

Story provided by the Central State University athletic department. Please visit maraudersports.com for more information.