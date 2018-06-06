‘Creek U14 teams battle each other in Fastpitch opener

BEAVERCREEK — The 2018 youth softball season is so young, and the players so new to the coaches, that last names were a mere formality in the June 6 season opening contest at Rotary Park between a pair of Beavercreek Fastpitch Association U14 girls fastpitch teams.

Beavercreek is one of 11 community fastpitch associations involved in the South Dayton Community Fast Pitch softball league this season. Locally, teams from Bellbrook Lion’s Club Girls Softball, the Fairborn Youth Softball Association and Xenia YRC are also in the league. Carlisle, Centerville, Miamisburg, Riverside, Springboro-Clearcreek, Waynesville and West Carrollton are the others.

“We have eight teams this year, with roughly 100 kids in our organization. We have eight teams — one 8U, two 10U, a 12U, two 14U and two 18U teams,” said Tom McPeak, the BFA League President who doubles as the head coach of the VFW Post No. 8312-sponsored U14 team.

McPeak’s orange-clad VFW bunch benefited from two six-run innings (the maximum amount of runs teams in the league can score in a single inning) to claim a 16-11 season opening win over their friends and counterparts, the American Legion Post No. 763-sponsored U14 team, coached by Josh Maxwell.

The VFW team gunned down to American Legion runners who had tried to score from third on wild pitches as well.

Both McPeak and Maxwell begged off from providing their respective players’ last names, because neither coach was entirely sure that he knew all of the kids’ last names just yet. Wednesday’s game was the first official league contest for both teams, and so the batting lineups for both teams was listed solely by the players’ first names.

The teams’ coaches were observed providing constant instruction for their players, anything from the proper way to hold a catcher’s mitt when receiving a pitch, to teaching the infielders the proper way snare grounders. The home plate umpire even got into the act, explaining the Infield Fly Rule to some youngsters between innings.

Everybody who shows up gets to bat. The American Legion team had 13 batters in its order, while the VFW had 12. After the high scoring contest, the two Beavercreek teams got together for a team photo at home plate.

According to the league website, Maxwell’s American Legion team is scheduled to host a game against Miamisburg, at 6 p.m. Friday June 8 on the Coy Middle School softball diamond next, while McPeak’s VFW group heads to Fairborn’s Community Park, Diamond No. 1 for a 6 p.m. game against Fairborn that same day.

The 2018 U14 softball season is scheduled to run through mid-July.

Members of the Beavercreek Fastpitch Association’s two U14 girls softball teams pose for a group photo after Wednesday’s June 6 season opening game at Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_GroupPhoto_PS.jpg Members of the Beavercreek Fastpitch Association’s two U14 girls softball teams pose for a group photo after Wednesday’s June 6 season opening game at Rotary Park. John Bombatch | Greene County News Kalista (13) of the Beavercreek VFW Post No. 8312 slides in ahead of Emma, of Beavercreek American Legion Post No. 763’s tag, in U14 South Dayton Community Fast Pitch league action, June 6 at Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_Orange13safeBlack1_PS.jpg Kalista (13) of the Beavercreek VFW Post No. 8312 slides in ahead of Emma, of Beavercreek American Legion Post No. 763’s tag, in U14 South Dayton Community Fast Pitch league action, June 6 at Rotary Park. John Bombatch | Greene County News Starting pitcher Kynnydy (9) of the Beavercreek VFW team tagged out two Beavercreek American Legion runners at home plate in the 16-11 June 6 win at Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_orange9gundownBlack9_PS.jpg Starting pitcher Kynnydy (9) of the Beavercreek VFW team tagged out two Beavercreek American Legion runners at home plate in the 16-11 June 6 win at Rotary Park. John Bombatch | Greene County News Please excuse the lack of last names in this story. Coaches from both sides said they weren’t sure of all the players’ last names quite yet after the season opening contest, June 6, at Rotary Park. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_FirstNames_PS.jpg Please excuse the lack of last names in this story. Coaches from both sides said they weren’t sure of all the players’ last names quite yet after the season opening contest, June 6, at Rotary Park. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek American Legion first baseman Aubrey (left) gets control of a throw before Emma, of the Beavercreek VFW can arrive at the base, June 6, in a South Dayton Community Fast Pitch U14 youth softball game at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_B11O11_PS.jpg Beavercreek American Legion first baseman Aubrey (left) gets control of a throw before Emma, of the Beavercreek VFW can arrive at the base, June 6, in a South Dayton Community Fast Pitch U14 youth softball game at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. John Bombatch | Greene County News Much like their high school counterparts do in the varsity games, a VFW Post No. 8312 player checks her wristband for the upcoming play, during Wednesday’s June 6 U14 league softball game at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_Wristbands_PS.jpg Much like their high school counterparts do in the varsity games, a VFW Post No. 8312 player checks her wristband for the upcoming play, during Wednesday’s June 6 U14 league softball game at Rotary Park in Beavercreek. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. You can learn more about the Beavercreek Fastpitch Association at beavercreekfastpitch.com.

