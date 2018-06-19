Two ‘Jackets named All-American

CEDARVILLE — Tommy Ansiel and Trent Classen have been recognized as NCAA Division II All-Americans by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the 2018 outdoor track & field season.

Both student athletes earned second-team honors. Ansiel earned the honor in the pole vault while Classen was chosen in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The USTFCCCA honors the top eight finishers in individual events as first team All-Americans. The ninth- through 12th-place finishers are second-team selections.

Ansiel, a freshman from Warrenville, Ill., cleared a season-best 16 feet, 9.5 inches to win the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Championship. He placed 11th at the NCAA Division II Championship with a mark of 16-0.

Classen, a sophomore from Lexington, Ky., posted a career-best 9:02.12 to win the G-MAC Championship. He finished 10th in the NCAA at 9:13.85.

The Yellow Jacket twosome are just the second and third NCAA All-Americans Cedarville University has ever had in outdoor track & field since joining Division II.

Xenia native Daniel Michalski made the list in both 2016 and 2017.

Ansiel https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_TommyAnsiel_PS.jpg Ansiel Classen https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_TrentClassen_PS.jpg Classen

Story courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics, yellowjackets.cedarville.edu .

Story courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics, yellowjackets.cedarville.edu .