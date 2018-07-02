Disco Dean Karns, Jr. of Fairborn celebrates with his family and friends after winning the $20,000 event at the Liberty Classic drag race, presented by Vintage, June 29 at Kil-Kare Dragway. Kil-Kare hosted three $20,000-to-win events over the weekend.

Disco Dancin’ at Kil-Kare Dragway

