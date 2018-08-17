WSU women lose to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Wright State Raiders women’s soccer team traveled to Louisville, on Aug. 16 to take on the Cardinals. In the regular season opener for each team, the Raiders fell to the Cardinals, 8-1.

After controlling play for the majority of the first half, the Cardinals surrendered the first goal of the game on the Raiders’ first shot of the match, a free kick in the 11th minute from outside of 20 yards by Erin Graefen.

The impressive strike from Graefen was the lone highlight for the Raiders in the first half on the offensive side of the field, as Louisville was constantly on the attack throughout the first half.

Emina Ekic answered back for the Cardinals two minutes after the Raiders’ opening tally, and Maisie Whitsett and Delaney Snyder each added a goal for Louisville to make the halftime score 3-1.

As was the case in the first half, Louisville controlled the run of play in the second half.

Three early goals from the Cardinals sealed the fate for the Raiders, and one final tally in the 70th minute capped the scoring for both teams in the match.

The Raiders were on the short end of a final 24-3 shot advantage for Louisville, and Maddie Jewell’s six saves were not enough to keep Wright State in the match.

The Raiders’ next match is at home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 against the Toledo Rockets.

