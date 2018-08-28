Stebbins beats Bucs at WGC

XENIA — On a hot and muggy afternoon, the boys high school varsity golf teams from Stebbins and host Xenia High played nine holes of competitive golf Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course.

Playing over the 3,153-yard par-36 back nine, Stebbins eked out a narrow 192-199 win.

No scores were reported by the Indians, but senior Jate Bradley turned in the top score for the Buccaneers, a 6-over 42.

Sophomores Aaric Burr and Garrett Cowdrey each finished with scores of 51, junior Jack Neary carded a 55, senior Luke Wright scored a 56 and sophomore Matthew Caupp rounded out the scoring with a 64.

The weather could’ve been a factor in Tuesday’s match. Temperatures reached the low 90s, with high humidity, which created a heat index in the mid-90s.

The 192 team score by the Stebbins Indians turns out to be their lowest reported team score through three matches this season. Conversely, Xenia’s 199 total is the Bucs’ highest score of the season through eight dual matches.

Bradley’s individual score of 42 is just below his season match average of 42.30, which is listed as the 21st best scoring average in the entire Greater Western Ohio Conference. Cowdrey’s mark of 51 was 1.7 strokes under his season average of 52.70. The other Xenia golfers shot over their average in Tuesday’s heat.

According to the GWOC website statistics, 12 of the GWOC American South division’s top 13 golfers are currently from either Xenia or Stebbins. Fairborn’s Adam Pelfrey (fifth with a 51.25 average) is the other division golfer in the top 13.

Trey Humphrey currently has the top golfing average for Stebbins at 51.00 per nine holes, with Ben Holt next at 52.50. Also according to the website, Tuesday’s win marked Stebbins’ first of the season.

Stebbins (1-2) heads to the Twin Base Golf Course at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 for its next match, where they’ll take on the Fairborn Skyhawks. Xenia falls to 3-5 overall with the loss. They’ll be at Pipestone Golf Club for a 4 p.m. match on Wednesday, Aug. 29 to take on Miamisburg next.

Xenia senior Jate Bradley follows his tee shot on Hole No. 11 at the WGC Golf Course in Xenia. Bradley and his Xenia Buccaneers teammates were taking on the Stebbins Indians for a boys high school varsity golf team match, Aug. 28. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_JateBradley_PS.jpg Xenia senior Jate Bradley follows his tee shot on Hole No. 11 at the WGC Golf Course in Xenia. Bradley and his Xenia Buccaneers teammates were taking on the Stebbins Indians for a boys high school varsity golf team match, Aug. 28. John Bombatch | Greene County News Sophomore Buccaneer Aaric Burr chips onto the green at Hole No. 13, during Tuesday’s boys high school varsity golf match with Stebbins, Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Aaric-Burr_PS.jpg Sophomore Buccaneer Aaric Burr chips onto the green at Hole No. 13, during Tuesday’s boys high school varsity golf match with Stebbins, Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Stebbins’ Ben Holt follows through on a tee shot on Hole No. 12 as Xenia golfers Matthew Caupp (left) and Luke Wright look on, Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_BenHoltCauppWright_PS.jpg Stebbins’ Ben Holt follows through on a tee shot on Hole No. 12 as Xenia golfers Matthew Caupp (left) and Luke Wright look on, Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Jared Bullock of Stebbins powers his way back onto the fairway, during boys high school varsity golf team play, Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_JaredBullock_PS.jpg Jared Bullock of Stebbins powers his way back onto the fairway, during boys high school varsity golf team play, Aug. 28 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.