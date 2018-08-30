Sports Digest

Tipp tops Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Tippecanoe swept the doubles matches to post a 3-2 win over Bellbrook in girls tennis Aug. 29. Andrea Szep won, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles, while Nitika Arora won, 6-2, 7-5, at second singles for the Golden Eagles.

In an Aug. 28 match against Eaton, Szep was the lone Bellbrook winner, posting a 6-2, 6-1 victory at first singles.

Creek beats ‘Burg

BEAVERCREEK — Ryan Wightman had a goal and an assist to lead Beavercreek to a 2-1 win over Miamisburg in boys soccer Aug. 28. Alexander Ward had the other goal, while Phillip Wynn had an assist for the 3-0 Beavers.

Bellbrook edges Milton-Union

BELLBROOK — Zach Crampton shot 40 and Hunter Turner 41 to lead Bellbrook to a 172-179 boys golf win over Milton-Union Aug. 29. Mayne Lemon added a 45 and Ryan Wehner 46.

Greeneview rams Mechanicsburg

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot 40 and Wade Wilson shot a personal-low 45 to lead Greeneview to a 179-206 win over Mechanicsburg in boys golf Aug. 29. Eli Beekman shot 46 and Levi Bradds added a 48 for Greeneview, which is 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Wounded Warrior Day at Milano’s

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Wilberforce golf tourney September 21

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

Football schedule set on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame luncheon at CCN

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

