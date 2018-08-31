Sports Digest

Area soccer teams ranked high

XENIA — Greene County was well represented in the first Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association polls, Aug. 30.

Among the high school boys teams, Beavercreek is No. 1 in Division I, while Carroll is tied with Centerville at No. 2. Bellbrook is No. 4 in D-II, while Yellow Springs is No. 3 in D-III. Greeneview is tied with Greenon and Miami Valley at ninth in D-III.

Beavercreek tops the high school girls D-I poll, while Bellbrook is No. 2 and Carroll is No. 6 in D-II. Greeneview is tied with Bethel and Waynesville at ninth in D-III.

Bellbrook tennis wins

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook didn’t lose a game at singles in a 5-0 win over Brookville in girls tennis Aug. 30. Andrea Szep, Nitika Arora, and Anika Arora won at first, second, and third singles respectively. The doubles team of Ines Flores and Ramya Pandrangi won, 6-3, 7-5, at first singles, while the team of Ally Keefer and Annie Orbash won, 6-1, 6-2, at second singles.

Beavers blank Fairmont

BEAVERCREEK — Ryan Wightman scored a pair of goals to lead Beavercreek to a 5-o win over Fairmont in boys soccer Aug. 30. Joseph Butman had a goal and assist, while Hunter Jackson and Dilpreet Sandhu each had goals. Other assists came from Bobby Goodman and Alexander Ward.

Fairbanks beats Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Mason Witt shot a 36 and Matt Hovan 47, but Fairbanks topped Greeneview, 159-182, in boys golf Aug. 30. Eli Beekman added a 49 for the Rams, who are 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Greeneview blanks Greenon

JAMESTOWN — Dru Arrasmith scored a pair of goals and Gavin Anderson added one as Greeneview beat Greenon, 4-0, in boys soccer Aug. 30. The fourth goal was an own goal.

Bellbrook posts win over Eaton

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak had two goals and an assist and Leila Donnerberg added a goal and assist to lead Bellbrook to a 4-1 win over Eaton in girls soccer Aug. 30. Sydney Hollingsworth had the other goal while assists came from Emma Diorio and Carlee Shindlebower.

Fairbanks edges Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Rachel Strickle and Darby Nolen each shot 50, and Reagan McIntire and Karley Macduff each had a 52 in Greeneview’s 200-204 girls golf loss to Fairbanks Aug. 30. Greeneview is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference.

Greeneview tops Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — Caitlin Sweat had nine kills and seven aces to lead Greeneview to a 25-14, 25-14, 27-25 win over Southeastern in girls volleyball Aug. 30. Maddie Hines added 10 kills, while Bryce Ratliff added 31 assists. Ratliff and Amanda Mickle had six digs, while Ashley Schloss added five blocks. The reserve team won, 25-18, 25-20, behind six kills and five aces from Sarah Trisel. Ashlyn Cadwallader added eight aces.

Late goal sinks CU in opener

CEDARVILLE — Bellarmine registered the game’s only goal in the 80th minute to beat the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets, 1-0, in the first game of the 2018 men’s soccer campaign Aug. 30.

It’s the second consecutive season the Knights opened the season with a one-goal win over Cedarville. Junior goalkeeper Carter Selvius kept the home team in the contest by making seven saves. The all-time series is tied, 2-2.

Wounded Warrior Day at Milano’s

BEAVERCREEK — The Dayton Warrior Softball Fund, host Committee for the 2018 appearance in Dayton by the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST), working in conjunction with event sponsor, Milano’s, is hosting a fund raiser to help defray WWAST expenses.

All day Wednesday, Sept. 5, all three Dayton-area Milano’s restaurants, Beavercreek at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, University of Dayton at 1834 Brown St., and Miami Township at 9572 Springboro Pike will donate 20 percent of all proceeds of patrons who present a special certificate. This certificate can be obtained on Milano’s website www.milanossubs.com and Facebook page or by request to: dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Wilberforce golf tourney at Beavercreek

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University will hold its inaugural Scholarship Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at Beavercreek Golf Course, 2800 New Germany-Trebein Road. Registration is 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person and $360 for teams who register prior to Friday, Sept. 14. On-site registration is $110 per person and $400 per foursome. For more information call 937-708-5777 or email dwilliams1@wilberforce.edu.

GCSN sets football schedule

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

