Jackets post another shutout

TIFFIN — Rachel Wiggins and Hannah Atkinson scored the goals Sept. 20, while the Cedarville defense stood tall again, in a 2-0 win at Tiffin in Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s soccer action.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 G-MAC with their fourth consecutive victory — all shutouts.

Wiggins netted her first of the year in the 36th minute with Olivia Hoffman assisting.

It remained a 1-0 difference until Atkinson struck in the 87th. It was her goal third of the season and 17th of her career.

The back line allowed just one shot on goal which was saved by Allison Garlock. She’s been in net for all four games of the winning streak.

The Lady Jackets out-shot TU 18-4 overall and 7-1 on goal. Garlock’s 12 career shutouts gives her sole possession of third place on CU’s all-time list. Hoffman has registered a point in four straight games.

The two teams opened the season on Aug. 30 in Cedarville with the hosts winning, 2-1.

Tiffin leads the all-time series, 12-3-3, but the Jackets have won the last three meetings.

