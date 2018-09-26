Sports Digest

H.S. FOOTBALL RESULTS

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Bellbrook 21, Franklin 17

Butler 13, Xenia 7, OT

Chaminade Julienne 61, Carroll 30

Fairmont 42, Beavecreek 0

Greeneview 35, Northeastern 0

Sidney 40, Fairborn 12

Triad 35, Cedarville 34

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Friday, Sept. 28

Bellbrook at Valley View

Carroll at Badin

Cedarville at Southeastern

Fairborn at Stebbins

Greeneview at Greenon

Springboro at Beavercreek

Xenia at Springfield

(EDITOR: These games were inadvertently left out of Tuesday’s newspapers. We apologize for the error.)

Beavers blank Wayne

BEAVERCREEK — Philip Wynn scored twice and Hunter Jackson added one goal as Beavercreek beat Wayne in Greater Western Ohio Conference boys high school soccer, Sept. 26. Gavyn Coots, Joseph Butman, and Christopher Gorges had assists for the Beavers, 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the GWOC National East.

Area teams going pink

XENIA — Several area high school football teams are participating in pink games to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Athletic trainers will use pink towels at designated games and pink footballs will be thrown into the stands during the game.

Oct. 5: Alter at Carroll; Madison Plains at Cedarville; and Stebbins at Xenia.

Oct 17: Xenia at West Carrollton.

Elks golfers top Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Benton Miller and Hunter Turner each shot 43 in Bellbrook’s 160-179 loss to Centerville in boys high school golf, Sept. 25. Ryan Wehner shot 46 and Mayne Lemon 47.

Greeneview VB wins again

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview topped Northeastern, 25-10, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23, in an Ohio Heritage Conference crossover girls high school volleyball match Sept. 25. Madyson Brittingham and Maddie Hines each had 11 kills to lead the offense. Caitlin Sweat added 10 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and two aces. Ashley Schloss had three blocks, 21 digs, three aces and eight kills, while Brittingham had 15 digs. The Rams are 14-1 overall and 10-1 in the OHC.

The reserve team won, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21. Elizabeth Reichley had five kills, and 14 digs. Leah Hoyle also had 14 digs, while Ashlyn Cadwallader had six assists, seven digs and two aces. Greeneview’s reserve team is 10-5 overall and 9-1 in the OHC.

Cedarville loses VB match

CEDARVILLE — Abigail Sheridan had 18 kills, 15 digs and one block in Cedarville’s 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 19-25 loss to West Jefferson in volleyball Sept. 25. Luisa Christian had nine kills, and Elly Coe had 37 assists eight defensive digs and one ace.

G-MAC reocognizes English

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University sophomore Liana English has been chosen the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.

English, a 5-foot-8 product of Morgantown, W.Va., posted a 2-1 record at the No. 1 singles spot in three matches. She added another victory at No. 1 doubles for CU, who won one of three contests during the week. The Jackets return to action Saturday, Sept. 29 with a pair of matches at Mount Vernon Nazarene against the host Cougars and Geneva.

Two Bulldogs sign contracts

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University basketball announced Terrance Briggs and Berruche Archille former Bulldogs have signed to play with the American Basketball Association’s Kentucky Enforcers who participated in the ABA Final 8 last year.

“Both guys have worked extremely hard for this opportunity and I am happy to see it work out,” said Coach Kevin Waters, who has won three national titles in the ABA.

CSU plays in Xenia

XENIA — Central State University Mauraders football team will play the Benedict College Tigers at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Xenia’s Doug Adams Field, 506 Dayton Ave, in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.

Bellbrook football on GCSN

DAYTON — The Bellbrook Golden Eagles and the Carroll Patriots will both play a featured game on the Gem City Sports Network’s weekly high school football schedule of games this season.

Bellbrook will be on the radio1/gemcitysports.com website for live coverage of their 7 p.m. Sept. 28 contest on the road against Valley View in what could be a key Southwestern Buckeye League battle.

Carroll will close out the 2018 fall football regular season with a live broadcast of the Patriots’ home finale against Fenwick. That Greater Catholic League Co-ed game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The full schedule can be found on the GCSN website.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch Oct. 12

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony can be purchased at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to Saturday, Oct. 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, football (class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, football; Larry Kelly, football (1983); Marvin Pope, football; Charles Walker, football (1961); and the 1983 CSU men’s and women’s track and field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

DriftIndy Halloween Bash

XENIA — DriftIndy will host two days of car drifting practice Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13 at Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton-Xenia Road. The two full-day sessions allow drivers to practice the motorsport of drifting. Cost is $150 per driver. Guest drifting instructors will be on hand to help drivers improve their drifting abilities.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to driftindy.com for more information.

Boot camp preview offered

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.