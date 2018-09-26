WSU cruises to victory over Duquesne

FAIRBORN — The 15th ranked Wright State University Raiders men’s soccer team was back in action Sept. 25, when they welcomed the Duquesne University Dukes to Alumni Field. Wright State asserted its dominance from the opening whistle and cruised to a 6-2 victory.

The nationally ranked Raiders simply looked the better side from the opening kick, and just 10 minutes into the match, reigning Horizon League Offensive Player of the Week Alec Philippe put the Raiders on top off of an assist from Austin Kinley.

Not to be outdone, Deri Corfe netted his fourth goal of the season just 13 minutes later on a pass from Philippe. Jackson Dietrich added his second tally of the season just before half, giving the Raiders a 3-0 lead.

The Raiders wasted no time resuming the scoring in half number two, with Dominik Tajak scoring five minutes after play resumed. Within the next three minutes of game time, both Corfe and Philippe added their second tallies of the match, putting the Raiders in a commanding position at 6-0 in the 53rd minute.

The Dukes would break the shutout in the 75th minute, and add another tally on some sloppy play by the Raider defense in the 85th minute.

Wright State remains unbeaten on the season (7-0-1, 2-0-0 Horizon) while the Dukes (2-5-1) fall to their second straight Horizon League opponent before they begin Atlantic 10 play on Saturday.

The Raiders will head back to the road at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 against Detroit Mercy. The match will be carried live on ESPN+ and live stats will be available through wsuraiders.com.