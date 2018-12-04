CU shocks ranked Findlay

CEDARVILLE — Grant Zawadzki matched a career-high with 26 points and Cedarville led from the opening tip to surprise NABC No. 9 and Great Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Findlay, 82-69, Dec. 1.

The Yellow Jackets (3-4 overall, 1-1 G-MAC) halted a three-game skid and ended a 10-game losing streak to the Oilers dating back 21 years. CU’s last win over Findlay was 83-80 at home Dec. 4, 1997.

Cedarville scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed. Zawadzki’s three-pointer at the halftime buzzer provided a 38-26 cushion. Isaiah Speelman’s third three-pointer of the game pushed the margin to 59-39 at the 10:15 mark.

UF, (6-1, 1-1), cut the lead to 71-65 with 2:40 left. But four Zawadzki free throws sandwiched around a Colton Linkous three-pointer increased the lead back to 13.

Zawadzki finished 15-of-16 at the free throw line to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

Kollin Van Horn equaled his career best with 18 points. Conner TenHove had 13 points and Branden Maughmer chipped in 11.

The Jackets made 27-of-28 free throws and have converted 41 of their last 42.

The two teams play again on the Oilers’ home court Jan. 31.