Wolford, Huffman lead CU women to win

CEDARVILLE — Abby Wolford pumped in a season-high 18 points and the Lady Jackets extended their winning streak to six with a 79-65 G-MAC win over Trevecca at the Callan Athletic Center Dec. 6.

Cedarville, 6-1 overall and 3-0 G-MAC, took the lead for good two minutes into the contest, but struggled to put away the Trojans.

It was just a seven-point difference through three quarters. However, Wolford opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer and a conventional 3-point play to provide some cushion.

Ashlyn Huffman netted 17 points featuring an 8-for-8 showing at the free throw line to go along with four assists.

Baylee Bennett hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of her points in the first half. She also pulled in a game-high seven rebounds.

Stingers:

— The Jackets controlled the boards, 37-27

— Cedarville made 19-of-21 free throws including all 11 attempted in the fourth quarter.

— Bennett has scored in double figures in all seven outings.

— CU is shooting .521 from the field in the last four games and made at least 10 threes for the fifth time.