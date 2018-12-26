Sports Digest

Skyhawks still flying

WEST CHESTER — Fairborn High’s boys varsity basketball team won its fourth straight game Saturday, Dec. 22 with an overtime win over Lakota West. The Skyhawks defeated Lakota West 76-73 in OT, improving to 5-2. Fairborn (5-2, 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division) fought back after being down by double digits in the second half. Skyhawks had balanced scoring again tonight, Joe Nickel led the way with 19, Shaunn Monroe scored 16, O.J. Person added 15, Jared Bodekor had 15, Tylen Eatmon seven, and Jared Bates six. The Skyhawks’ next game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 at Oakwood.

Tippecanoe beats Xenia

TIPP CITY — Host Tippecanoe jumped out to a 43-4 lead at halftime and cruised to a 70-19 girls high school basketball win Dec. 22. Four Red Devils players scored 10 points or more, with Ashleigh Mader and Rachel Wildermuth leading the way with 11 points each. No statistics were reported by Xenia (0-8, 0-5 GWOC South). Xenia’s next scheduled contest is a 1 p.m. afternoon contest Saturday, Dec. 29 at Miamisburg.

Fairborn defeats Butler

FAIRBORN — Khala Powell scored a game-high 20 points, Evelyn Oktavec scored 11, and Sadie Smith hauled in 11 rebounds as host Fairborn claimed a 43-33 Dec. 22 girls high school basketball win over Butler. Abbie Schoenherr led the Aviators with 13 points in the loss. Fairborn (6-3 overall, 5-1 GWOC South) next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 at Springfield.

Carroll bests Valley View

RIVERSIDE — Julia Keller scored team bests in scoring (18 points) and rebounding (nine) in host Carroll’s 50-45 girls high school basketball win Dec. 22 over Valley View. Two other Patriots finished in double-figure scoring: Elisabeth Bush scored 15 points; and Allie Stefanek added a dozen. Carroll remains unbeaten at 8-0, 4-0 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed’s North Division. The Patriots will play next in the Kings Holiday Classic, Dec. 27-27 at Kings High School in Kings Mills. Game times were not available at presstime.

Rams tough on Triad

JAMESTOWN — Sylvie Sonneman scored a game-high 20 points, Kenzie Harding and Ashley Schloss scored nine each, Caitlin Sweat scored eight points, and Faith Rutherford snared seven rebounds, as host Greeneview defeated Triad, 59-33, in an Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school basketball game Dec. 22. Frani LeVan led the Cardinals with 17 points in the loss. Greeneview (7-1 overall, 6-0 OHC) will host the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament, Dec. 26 and 28.

Knights rally past Minster

MINSTER — After trailing 27-21 at the break, visiting Legacy Christian rallied for a 57-52 win Dec. 22 in a boys high school basketball battle. Roman Newsome led the Knights with 20 points scored, Keano Hammerstrom finished with 14 points, Mike Sharavjamts scored nine points to go with eight rebounds, and Erik Uszynski finished with nine rebounds in the win. Legacy Christian is tied with Emmanuel Christian atop the Metro Buckeye Conference standings with identical 4-0 league records. The Knights (6-2 overall) have a nonleague contest next, against Greene County foe Bellbrook in the opening round of a holiday tournament in Waynesville on Friday, Dec. 28. The gametime for that contest, and Saturday’s second game, have not yet been announced.

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan arrives Jan. 19

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the US Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

