Sports Digest

Yellow Springs-Legacy Christian games rescheduled

XENIA — Saturday’s Jan. 12 girls high school basketball game between Metro Buckeye Conference foes Yellow Springs and host Legacy Christian Academy was canceled due to the snowy weather conditions. The new date for the contest will now be 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 at LCA. A junior high girls basketball game will take place at 10 a.m. prior to the varsity contest. The junior high girls originally scheduled game with Dominion Academy on Feb. 2 has now been canceled without a rescheduled date planned.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball games, that were also canceled, are now rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively, and will be held at Yellow Springs.

Rams fall to Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — Brysten Boiser rolled a team-high 175-191 — 366 series, but Fairbanks came away with a 2,330 to 2,184 win on Jan. 11 in Ohio Heritage Conference boys varsity bowling action. Braedan Brennaman rolled a 354 series, Steven Ross had a 319 and Adam Schornak rolled a 247. Single games were rolled by Sam Warner (158) and Darian England (98). Anthony Nichols led Fairbanks (8-3, 6-2 OHC) with a 477 series. Greeneview’s boys team is now 9-8 overall, 3-2 OHC.

Fairbanks nips Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s Jackie Kasner threw a match-best 153-143 — 296 series, Anna Willingham rolled a 238 series and Emily Crum tossed a 173 series, but Fairbanks escaped with a 1,761 to 1,617 win in girls varsity high school bowling Jan. 11.

Kenzie Nichols led Fairbanks (4-8, 2-3 Ohio Heritage Conference) with a 284 series. Greeneview is now 2-13 overall, 0-3 in OHC action.

CORRECTION: We recently learned of an error in a Greeneview Rams bowling story from earlier this season. The Rams girls varsity seniors are Jackie Kasner and Emily Crum, while Anna Willingham is a junior. Please accept our apologies.

Reds set Caravan date

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops begins Jan. 22

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Drift Indy returns to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule on Friday, Jan. 4, and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

