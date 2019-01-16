Sports Digest

Skyhawks buzzer beaten

KETTERING — The Fairborn High School Skyhawks boys varsity basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to Fairmont, 54-56, Jan. 15. Fairmont hit a buzzer beater to win. Ryan Hall led the Firebirds (10-4) with 19 points. Fairborn’s Shaunn Monroe led all scorers with 25 points. Bodekor added eight for the Skyhawks. Fairborn drops to 8-4. Their next game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse against Sidney.

Bulldogs fall to West Carrollton

YELLOW SPRINGS — The host Bulldogs outscored West Carrollton by 45-41 in the second half, but the Pirates had a 42-27 halftime lead that couldn’t be topped, Jan. 15 in boys high school basketball. Andrew Clark scored 28 points, DeAndre Cowen tossed in 21 and Kevin Wagner finished with 11 for Yellow Springs in the nonleague loss.

Vikings win over Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Visiting Miamisburg outscored Bellbrook by a 25-20 margin in both halves to claim a 50-40 win over the Golden Eagles on Jan. 15 in boys high school basketball. Hayden Greene led Bellbrook with nine points scored. Miamisburg was led by Duncan Hall, who finished with a game-best 13.

Beavers defeat Wilmington

BEAVERCREEK — Yuusef Saleh came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points, Brayden Walther finished with 10 points, and Isaiah Moore scored eight as Beavercreek defeated visiting Wilmington, 52-45, Jan. 15 at Beavercreek High. No individual scoring was reported by Wilmington.

Rams win at home

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview broke a 28-all tie at halftime by outscoring Northeastern 27-16 in the second half of a Jan. 15 55-44 win in Ohio Heritage Conference boys high school basketball action. Gabe Caudill led all scorers with 22 points for the Rams (5-8, 3-6 OHC South). The Jets’ Noah Fenton finished with 18 points while teammate Mac Davis added 13.

Greeneview 7th graders win two

JAMESTOWN — The Rams 7th grade boys rolled over Mechanicsburg, Jan. 14, 41-24. Isaiah Christopherson led all scorers with 10 points. Landon Gardener added eight while Chase Allen put in five points. Four points each were scored by Ian Rinehart, Braden Green and Keegan Philips. Andrew Hurley and Drake Mangan also contributed three each for the 4-5 Rams.

The team defeated West Liberty-Salem, Jan. 12, 31-13. Allen led all scorers with 16 points. Christopherson put in seven points while Landon Gardener and Aidan Kirsch each added four.

Xenia 8th graders beat Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — Xenia Warner’s eighth-grade boys basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season with a 64-41 victory at Tippecanoe. Tawfiq Jabbar led the Bucs in scoring with 19 points. Tremell Wright added 18, Shawn Thigpen 15, Damien Weaver had eight, Blake Owens and Trei’ Shaun Davis-Sanders scored two each.

Reds set Caravan

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

