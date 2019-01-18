Yellow Jackets games moved up

CEDARVILLE — The college basketball game times for Saturday’s Jan. 19 Great Midwest Athletic Conference basketball doubleheader versus Davis & Elkins College have been moved up two hours because of the weather forecast.

The women’s game will now tip off at 11 a.m. at the Callan Athletic Center, with the men’s tip time set for 1:15 p.m.

Live coverage will be provided on Stretch Internet and the G-MAC Digital Network.

SOFTBALL CLINIC CANCELED: The Cedarville University Lady Jackets’ winter softball clinic, scheduled for Jan. 19, has been canceled due to the weather forecast in Ohio. The next clinic is set for Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Doden Field House in Cedarville. Go to https://bit.ly/2AOwmqz for more information regarding Cedarville University’s upcoming winter softball clinic schedule.

RAIDERS READY: In anticipation of the projected snowstorm, the men’s college basketball game between Wright State University and host Cleveland State University has been moved up to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 in the Wolstein Center, in Cleveland. To avoid potential weather delays, the Raiders team stayed in northeast Ohio after their Jan. 17 win at Youngstown State.

WSU TENNIS AT INDY: The Indiana University Winter Invitational women’s college tennis event, scheduled for Jan. 19-21 at the Indiana University Tennis Center in Bloomington, Indiana, was still being held as scheduled. The Hoosiers are hosting Wright State, Wichita State, Marquette and Abilene Christian for the three-day event.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/01/web1_Cedarvillelogo_PS.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/01/web1_wrightstatelogo_PS-1.jpg

Men’s, women’s basketball games to start 2 hours early

Information provided by Cedarville University and Wright State University.

Information provided by Cedarville University and Wright State University.