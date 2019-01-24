Sports Digest

Bucs fall to Troy

XENIA — Visiting Troy amassed a 40-9 lead at halftime in Wednesday’s Jan. 23 girls high school basketball win over Xenia. No individual statistics were provided by the Trojans. Xenia (1-15, 1-9 Greater Western Ohio Conference, South) was led by Brynna Mardis, who scored eight points. The Bucs will host Stebbins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 24 for their next contest.

Green Wave hits Fairborn

GREENVILLE — The host Green Wave held a six-point lead at halftime, then outscored the visiting Skyhawks, 29-18, in the second half to claim a 59-42 girls high school basketball win, Jan. 23, in Greenville. Three Green Wave players scored in double-figures, with Jada Garland leading the way with a game-best 20 points. Khala Powell led Fairborn (7-9, 6-4 GWOC South) with 16. The Skyhawks’ next game is a 1 p.m. contest Saturday Jan. 26 at Trotwood-Madison.

Carroll passes Franklin

RIVERSIDE — Four Carroll boys bowlers rolled 300 series to lead the Patriots to a 2,380 to 2,200 boys high school win over Franklin, Jan. 23. Michael Gaubeaux led the Patriots with a 161-222 — 383 series. Ethan Moyer (344), Jeffery Klepacz (340) and Jackson Mitchell (331) also rolled 300-plus series, with Brandon Wagner and Tristan Moan tossing single games of 157 and 139 respectively. Carroll (7-3, 6-3 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North) will compete in the GCL Coed tournament, which is set for a noon start Sunday, Jan. 27 at Northwest Lanes in Fairfield.

Wildcats nip Patriots

RIVERSIDE — Carroll came up 47 pins shy in a 1,986 to 1,939 loss, Jan. 23, to Franklin in girls high school bowling. Madison Wiley was the top scorer for Carroll (3-5, 3-4 Greater Catholic League Coed North) with her 153-156 — 309 series. Kaylee Stemmer rolled a 267, Olivia Ciesko turned in a 257 and Substitution #1 tossed a 217 two-game series in the loss. Linsey Shaffer (169) and Rebecca Jobe (140) rolled single games for Carroll. The Patriots girls team will also compete Jan. 27 at the GCL Coed tournament at Fairfield’s Northwest Lanes on Sunday.

Greeneview defeats Mechanicsburg

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview held a 28-27 lead at the half, then outscored visiting Mechanicsburg 31-24 in the second half to claim a 59-51 girls high school basketball win, Jan. 23. No individual statistics were available. Greeneview is now 13-3 overall, 10-1 in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division, while Mechanicsburg is now 9-7, 7-4 OHC North. The Rams are scheduled to host Madison Plains for a noon contest, Saturday Jan. 26 at Greeneview High.

Tecumseh edges Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Despite a 206-168 — 374 series from Brysten Boiser, and Braeden Brennaman’s 320 series, Greeneview was nipped by Tecumseh, 2,037 to 2,012 in a boys high school bowling match Jan. 23. Steven Ross rolled a 286, Darian England rolled a 240 and Sam Warner rolled a 224 for Greeneview’s other two-game series in the narrow loss. The Rams are now 11-9 overall. They’ll host Fairbanks next, a 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 contest at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

Rams fall to Arrows

JAMESTOWN — Tecumseh defeated Greeneview in a Jan. 23 girls high school bowling match by a 2,082 to 1,603 score. Jackie Kasner was the Rams’ top bowler with her 151-108 — 259 series, while Anna Willingham (254), Lauren Reagan (244) and Emily Crum (194) also contributed two-game series in the loss to the Arrows. Catie Macauley and Breanna Pugh rolled single games of 92 and 63 respectively. The Greeneview girls (4-14 overall, 2-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) will also host Fairbanks on Monday, Jan. 28 at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

(Jan. 25)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley View at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson Township at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Troy Christian Invitational, 7 p.m. Robinson YMCA

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

BOWLING

Xenia at Jaguar Baker Marathon, 11:15 a.m., Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

BOYS BASKETBALL

Miami Valley at Yellow Springs, 6 p.m.

Cedarville at Franklin Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Wilmington, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Miami Valley at Yellow Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Stebbins, 11:30 a.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, noon

Fairborn at Trotwood-Madison, 1 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 1:15 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 2:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia at GWOC meet, 9 a.m., Trotwood-Madison HS

WRESTLING

Xenia at Milford Invitational, 9 a.m.

Fairborn at Lions Invitational, 10 a.m., Celina

Beavercreek at Butler, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY SCHEDULE

BOWLING

Beavercreek at Cardinal Classic, 10:30 a.m., Colerain Bowl, Cincinnati

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tecumseh at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Bellbrook Invitational, 5:30 p.m. Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center, Beavercreek

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

