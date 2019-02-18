Stickle XHS Athlete of the Month for January

Jacob Stickle was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Stickle is a senior wrestler. He is characterized by his positivity. Whether in the classroom or on the wrestling mats, Stickle is sure to meet every challenge with a smile and he shares his positive attitude with the rest of the team. As a leader, Stickle participates in many extracurricular activities and is the epitome of the student athlete, excelling in the classroom with a grade-point average of 4.67.

Jacob Stickle was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Stickle is a senior wrestler. He is characterized by his positivity. Whether in the classroom or on the wrestling mats, Stickle is sure to meet every challenge with a smile and he shares his positive attitude with the rest of the team. As a leader, Stickle participates in many extracurricular activities and is the epitome of the student athlete, excelling in the classroom with a grade-point average of 4.67.