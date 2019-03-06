Hendricks Greeneview’s Athlete of the Month for January

Devan Hendricks was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Hendricks is a senior wrestler who recently won a Division III Sectionals title and placed third at the District tournament in the 145-pound weight category, to qualify for his third consecutive state tournament. His record is 46-6 this season entering the state tournament. Hendricks is an excellent student with a grade-point average of 3.5.

Devan Hendricks was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Hendricks is a senior wrestler who recently won a Division III Sectionals title and placed third at the District tournament in the 145-pound weight category, to qualify for his third consecutive state tournament. His record is 46-6 this season entering the state tournament. Hendricks is an excellent student with a grade-point average of 3.5. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_DevanHendricks_PS.jpg Devan Hendricks was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for January for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Hendricks is a senior wrestler who recently won a Division III Sectionals title and placed third at the District tournament in the 145-pound weight category, to qualify for his third consecutive state tournament. His record is 46-6 this season entering the state tournament. Hendricks is an excellent student with a grade-point average of 3.5.