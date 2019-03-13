Raiders win fifth straight

CINCINNATI — Wright State (9-4) claimed its eighth and ninth wins of the season, in a March 12 road win over the University of Cincinnati, and a March 13 home win over Toledo University.

The Raiders improved their March record to 6-1, thanks to a strong starting debut from Sam Wirsing on the mound. The freshman tossed five scoreless innings and struck out four in his first career win.

J.D. Orr went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored to go with two walks. Damon Dues collected two hits, Zane Harris had a pair of hits and drove in a run, Peyton Burdick doubled in a run and scored two others, and the Raiders collected 10 hits in all.

The Raiders upped the March record to 7-1 and won their season-best fifth straight game on Wednesday.

In the March 13 home contest with the Rockets, Wright State jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings, then extended the margin for a 10-5 nonleague win at Nischwitz Stadium.

Orr went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, Burdick was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, Zach Weatherford went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in to lead the Raiders.

Freshman Henry Von Hollen was credited with the win scattering five hits through two innings of work.

Junior infielder Seth Gray was named by the Horizon League as the Player of the Week, on March 13.

The Raiders will begin Horizon League play this weekend with a three-game home series against Milwaukee.

The two league foes have a scheduled 3 p.m. game on Friday, March 15, a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday, March 16, then a noon Sunday, March 17 finale, with all games taking place at WSU’s Nischwitz Stadium.

Information courtesy of Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com/ .

