Beavercreek scores late for shutout win

RIVERSIDE — The Beavercreek Beavers took advantage of some late miscues to defeat the Carroll Patriots by a score of 7-0 on Saturday April 27.

The Patriots had a rough day of pitching to close out the last two innings, where the Beavers scored six of their seven runs.

“It really got away from us in the last few innings, but we were playing right with them right up until that point,” Patriots coach Mike Sheets said. “You expect your pitchers to be able to come in and throw strikes, and today we just didn’t do it and that killed us today.”

The Beavers (16-3) had not played since the previous Monday against Fairborn, which Beavercreek coach Brandon Long said may have caused his team to start a little slow but that he was ultimately happy with the results.

“It took us a little bit seeing that live pitching again,” Long said. “We hadn’t played all week long, but they didn’t lose their focus.”

Ethan Tedder and Austin Schroeder led the way with two runs each for the Beavers.

The Beavers will face three more conference games (against Centerville, Springboro, and Lebanon) this week which will test how ready the team is for the upcoming post season.

“We have a big week coming up with four conference games this week,” Long said. “I asked them how much guts they have and we are going to find out this week.”

The Patriots (9-9) are looking for someone to be willing to step up as a leader in close games like this.

“We were in a game we could have won, but no one stepped up as a leader and put them on their back.” Sheets said. “We need someone to do that and we’ve been missing that for a long time.”

Beavercreek’s pitcher Kevin Bellamy leads the Beavers to an April 27 win over the host Carroll Patriots. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_BcreekPitcher_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s pitcher Kevin Bellamy leads the Beavers to an April 27 win over the host Carroll Patriots. Carroll’s Jake Westgerdes catches Beavercreek’s Austin Schroeder out deep in midfield, April 27 in Riverside. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_Westgerdes_PS.jpg Carroll’s Jake Westgerdes catches Beavercreek’s Austin Schroeder out deep in midfield, April 27 in Riverside.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

