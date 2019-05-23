Track athletes set for regional battles

GREENE COUNTY AREA —Here’s a look at the Greene County area’s regional track & field finalists, plus the two state qualifiers, through Thursday’s events.
The final days of regional competition take place Friday May 24 for Divisions I and II, and Saturday May 25 for Division III.
The Division I regional meet is being held in Huber Heights at Wayne High School, D-II is going on at Piqua High, and the D-III meet is taking place at Troy High School.
The top-8 finishers in first-day preliminaries advanced to finals, plus field event finalists competed/will compete on each day.
STATE QUALIFIERS
(As of May 23)
DIVISION I
GIRLS
High Jump — Meaghan Wakefield, Xenia
3,200 Relay — Beavercreek (Juliann Williams, Savannah Roark, Jodie Pierce and Taylor Ewert).
REGIONAL FINALISTS
DIVISION I
(May 24 at Wayne HS, Huber Heights)
BOYS
110 Hurdles — 6. Donovan Lajeunesse, Carroll
1,600 — Bryce Levine, Bellbrook; Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek
300 Hurdles — 2. Donovan Lajeunesse, Carroll
800 — Tyler Dreischarf, Bellbrook
3,200 — Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek
High Jump — Aaron Cooper, Carroll
Shot Put — David Litteral, Carroll
GIRLS
1,600 — Juliann Williams, Beavercreek
400 — 3. Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek
800 — Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek; Juliann Williams, Beavercreek
200 — 8. Brittany Hogan, Fairborn
3,200 — Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek; Savannah Roark, Beavercreek
1,600 Relay — Beavercreek (no names listed)
Discus — Camille Hughes, Xenia
Pole Vault — Eileen Yang, Beavercreek
DIVISION II
(May 25 at Piqua HS)
BOYS
110 Hurdles — 8. Kevin Combs, Greeneview
Shot Put — Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview
GIRLS
300 Hurdles — 6. Alaina Casey, Carroll
Discus — Julia Keller, Carroll
Long Jump — Laney Hines, Greeneview
Pole Vault — Breanna Devillier, Carroll
800 — Meghan Schrand, Carroll
DIVISION III
(May 24 at Troy HS)
BOYS
110 Hurdles — 8. Ben Kinsinger, Cedarville
300 Hurdles — 1. Trey Gruet, Cedarville; 7. Josh Stover, Legacy Christian
1,600 Relay — 6. Cedarville (Ben Tarwater, Trent Koning, Brice Gruet, Brandon Pollock)
1,600 — Trent Koning, Cedarville; Zach Pollock, Legacy Christian
800 — Trent Koning, Cedarville
3,200— Isaiah Estepp, Cedarville; Ethan Wallis, Cedarville
GIRLS
100 Hurdles — 6. Annlyn Foster, Yellow Springs
Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. You can find complete meet results at baumspage.com .