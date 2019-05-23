Track athletes set for regional battles

GREENE COUNTY AREA —Here’s a look at the Greene County area’s regional track & field finalists, plus the two state qualifiers, through Thursday’s events.

The final days of regional competition take place Friday May 24 for Divisions I and II, and Saturday May 25 for Division III.

The Division I regional meet is being held in Huber Heights at Wayne High School, D-II is going on at Piqua High, and the D-III meet is taking place at Troy High School.

The top-8 finishers in first-day preliminaries advanced to finals, plus field event finalists competed/will compete on each day.

STATE QUALIFIERS

(As of May 23)

DIVISION I

GIRLS

High Jump — Meaghan Wakefield, Xenia

3,200 Relay — Beavercreek (Juliann Williams, Savannah Roark, Jodie Pierce and Taylor Ewert).

REGIONAL FINALISTS

DIVISION I

(May 24 at Wayne HS, Huber Heights)

BOYS

110 Hurdles — 6. Donovan Lajeunesse, Carroll

1,600 — Bryce Levine, Bellbrook; Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek

300 Hurdles — 2. Donovan Lajeunesse, Carroll

800 — Tyler Dreischarf, Bellbrook

3,200 — Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek

High Jump — Aaron Cooper, Carroll

Shot Put — David Litteral, Carroll

GIRLS

1,600 — Juliann Williams, Beavercreek

400 — 3. Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek

800 — Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek; Juliann Williams, Beavercreek

200 — 8. Brittany Hogan, Fairborn

3,200 — Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek; Savannah Roark, Beavercreek

1,600 Relay — Beavercreek (no names listed)

Discus — Camille Hughes, Xenia

Pole Vault — Eileen Yang, Beavercreek

DIVISION II

(May 25 at Piqua HS)

BOYS

110 Hurdles — 8. Kevin Combs, Greeneview

Shot Put — Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview

GIRLS

300 Hurdles — 6. Alaina Casey, Carroll

Discus — Julia Keller, Carroll

Long Jump — Laney Hines, Greeneview

Pole Vault — Breanna Devillier, Carroll

800 — Meghan Schrand, Carroll

DIVISION III

(May 24 at Troy HS)

BOYS

110 Hurdles — 8. Ben Kinsinger, Cedarville

300 Hurdles — 1. Trey Gruet, Cedarville; 7. Josh Stover, Legacy Christian

1,600 Relay — 6. Cedarville (Ben Tarwater, Trent Koning, Brice Gruet, Brandon Pollock)

1,600 — Trent Koning, Cedarville; Zach Pollock, Legacy Christian

800 — Trent Koning, Cedarville

3,200— Isaiah Estepp, Cedarville; Ethan Wallis, Cedarville

GIRLS

100 Hurdles — 6. Annlyn Foster, Yellow Springs

Annlyn Foster of Yellow Springs is a regional finalist in the Division III girls 100-meter hurdles, which will be held May 24 at Troy High School. Beavercreek distance runner Riley Buchholz will compete in the Division I regional finals for the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, May 24 at Wayne High School's Heidkamp Stadium in Huber Heights. Cedarville's Trey Gruet (left) is in the D-III boys 300-meter finals May 24 up in Troy, while Greeneview's Kevin Combs will compete in the D-II boys 110-meter hurdles regional final May 25 in Piqua. Beavercreek's talented distance tandem of Taylor Ewert (left) and Savannah Roark have finished 1-2 at the GWOC and district meets, so far this post season. They look to do the same May 24 at the girls D-I 3,200-meter regional final in Huber Heights.

State championship berths on the line

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. You can find complete meet results at baumspage.com .

