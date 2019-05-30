‘Creek girls could shine in Columbus

GREENE COUNTY — As the annual state track and field championships get under way today in Columbus, it’s almost a sure bet that runners from the Beavercreek High School program will find their way atop the awards podium.

Distance runner Taylor Ewert has already claimed the state cross country title in the fall. She’s currently the state’s fastest runner in the 3,200-meter run by more than three seconds over the next quickest Ohio runner, with a time over the two-mile distance of 10:30.09.

Ewert is on the state’s quickest 3,200 relay team, and she recently wasn’t the quickest of the foursome when they set a Southwest Regional meet record with a time of 9:00.46. Like Ewert, the Beavercreek 3,200 relay team’s time is almost three seconds faster than the next quickest opponent.

In the record-breaking event on May 24 over a soggy Heidkamp Stadium turf, Jodie Pierce ran the quickest 800-meter stint at two minutes and 12 seconds, Ewert and Juliann Williams both turned in 2:15’s and Savannah Roark was right behind them with a solid 2:17.

“The strength of this relay is that there is no weak link,” girls coach Howard Russ said. “Each of these ladies have also qualified in an individual distance event on Saturday. I don’t think any other relay in the state can say that.”

Ewert and Roark are both entered in the 3,200-meter individual state final, Williams is a finalist in the 1,600, and Pierce is a finalist in the girls 800. Pierce’s best time of 2:11.17 in the 800 is currently ranked fifth quickest in Ohio.

“What makes this group special is their daily commitment to excellence. Nothing they achieve in races surprises me because I see how hard they work everyday at practice,” Russ said.

The girls Division I 3,200-meter relay final is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the famed Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus. Beavercreek’s girls mile relay team has a preliminary round scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_TaylorEwert3200_PS.jpg John Bombatch | Greene County News The Beavercreek girls 3,200-meter team of Juliann Williams, Savannah Roark, Jodie Pierce and Taylor Ewert celebrate after their Southwest Regional meet record finish of 9 minutes, 0.46 seconds May 24 in Huber Heights. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_3200Celebation_PS.jpg The Beavercreek girls 3,200-meter team of Juliann Williams, Savannah Roark, Jodie Pierce and Taylor Ewert celebrate after their Southwest Regional meet record finish of 9 minutes, 0.46 seconds May 24 in Huber Heights. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Beavercreek girls mile relay team of Abigail Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Jodie Pierce and Juliann Williams beat their previous best time by about five seconds, May 24 at the Southwest Regionals in Huber Heights, and Pierce currently has the state’s fifth fastest time in the 800-meter run. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_CreekMileCelebration_PS.jpg The Beavercreek girls mile relay team of Abigail Hobbs, Ashtyn Gluck, Jodie Pierce and Juliann Williams beat their previous best time by about five seconds, May 24 at the Southwest Regionals in Huber Heights, and Pierce currently has the state’s fifth fastest time in the 800-meter run. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Distance runners hold some of the state’s quickest times

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. Live results from the state track and field championships can be found Friday and Saturday on baumspage.com or ohsaa.org.

