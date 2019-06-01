Fast times and podiums for Cedarville runners

COLUMBUS — Two of Cedarville’s three Division III boys state qualifiers finished on the podium, and two turned in season-best times, during Saturday’s June 1 final day of the OHSAA state track and field tournament, at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Indians senior Trey Gruet was one of the slowest qualifiers in Friday’s preliminary round of the boys 300-meter hurdles event. In Saturday’s final, he’d fallen as far back as eighth in the nine-person field, only to burst into a final sprint down the main straightaway to pass his way to third with a season-best time of 39.50 seconds.

Gruet’s previous best time was a 40.04 clocking at regionals. He led the Ohio Heritage Conference with a regular season-best 40.58.

Moments later, Trent Koning competed in the D-III boys 800-meter run. While he finished off of the podium in 11th place, the Cedarville senior turned in a season-best time of 1:58.14. According to the OHC website, Koning’s regular-season best was a 2:04.08 time, and his regional time was a 1:59.19, so he too bettered his previous best time.

Finally, sophomore Ethan Wallis turned in a fifth-place finish in the boys D-III 3,200-meter run. In a finish similar to Koning’s, Wallis picked off three runners as they headed down the final straightaway to nab fifth. While Wallis finished his day on the awards podium, his time of 9:43.38 was not faster than his previous best regional seeding time of 9:40.56.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

