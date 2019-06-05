Sports Digest

Reds offer Great American Deal

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are bringing back the Great American Deal for the July 1-4 series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Fans purchasing this $12 ticket package will receive a FREE regular size hot dog and a 16-oz fountain drink, thanks to Coca-Cola. Ticket packages are available at reds.com/Deal.

Manzanero headed to All-Star Game

DAYTON — Dayton Dragons catcher Pabel Manzanero has been selected to play in the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game on June 18, hosted by the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana. Manzanero has been with the Dragons throughout the 2019 season, primarily serving as the team’s No. 4 hitter in the lineup. He has started 45 games including 28 at the catcher position, 12 at first base, and five as the designated hitter. Manzanero is batting .279 with a team-leading six home runs and 21 runs batted in.

Dragons announce relief effort totals

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons announced on June 5 tornado relief donation totals for the six-game homestand from May 28-June 2 at Fifth Third Field. Fans donated cash and non-perishable food items at each of the six Dragons games following the weather emergency in the Miami Valley.

Dragons fans donated 144,069 lbs. of non-perishable food items that will result in 120,057 meals for the needy. These food items were transported to the Foodbank, Inc.

Dragons fans donated $28,449 in cash during the six-game homestand. This amount has been given to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter.

The Dragons say thank you to everyone who offered a donation.

Greeneview seeking coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for the following coaches for the Fall 2019 sports season: Assistant football coach; head girls tennis coach; and assistant volleyball coach. If interested, please email mark.rinehart@greeneview.org . A possible Physical Education position may be opening in the school district as well.

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

SW Track Club holding practices

YELLOW SPRINGS — The 2019 Southwest Ohio Track Club Summer Track & Field program is now conducting practice sessions on the Yellow Springs HS Track. This program is open to elementary, middle school, high school, post collegiate and masters athletes who are looking for a place to practice and compete in track and field. If interested, please contact Club President Peter Dierauer (937-356-8738) or president@swohiotc.org or Coach Ken Rengering (937-241-9153) or coachken@swohiotc.org .

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Greeneview Golf Scramble, June 8

JAMESTOWN — The 2019 Greeneview Golf Scramble will be held on Saturday June 8 at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 North River Road, in Springfield. The event organizers are looking for teams/players, hole sponsors, and door prizes/gifts. Cost per player is $65, hole sponsorship is $100. Send email to mark.rinehart@greeneview.org or call 937-675-9711, Ext. 208 to signup, or sponsor.

Hot Rod Power Tour visits Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, Ky. — The HOT ROD Power Tour will visit Kentucky Speedway from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, as part of a seven-day, seven-city journey that is expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000-plus spectators. Those interested in joining the excitement can register now at hotrod.com/events/power-tour.

HOT ROD Power Tour welcomes all makes and models of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks, muscle cars, and performance machines of every vintage and nameplate. For many, HOT ROD Power Tour is the ultimate vacation with friends and family. Those who travel from start to finish are considered the “Long Haulers,” a title they proudly boast. The 2019 HOT ROD Power Tour anticipates more than 2,500 long-haul vehicles and over 4,000 “Long Haulers” on tour.

Strike Force baseball camp

AKRON — Strike Force Academy’s annual summer camp is being held from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday June 10-12, at Patterson Park, 955 Patterson Drive. The camp will be three hours a day, and will focus on the fundamentals of the game. Strike Force Instructors will instruct students in Hitting, Pitching, Fielding, Base-Running, and other important game aspects. Our summer camp will give kids plenty of reps in a group setting, but enough individual attention to really propel their game to the next level. Please bring gloves, bats, and baseball gear. Cost is $125 for all three days, and camp is open to baseball players in the 6U to 14U age range.

Greeneview hosting Basketball Camp

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School will be the site of a boys and girls Basketball Skills Camp, led by reknowned NBA and International basketball trainer Tim Donaldson, June 13-14 at the high school. Donaldson will work on the players’ shooting, ball handling, footwork, finishing, passing, rebounding and defensive skills. Boys and girls in grades 3-8 will have camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; student athletes in grades 9-12 will have camp from 1-5 p.m. Cost is $60 per player with a limit of 60 players per session. Bring payment on the day of camp. All checks should be made out to: All Goals Basketball Training. Register by contacting Greeneview coach Tim Hoelle at 937-750-2040 or by email at thoelle.gobuckeyes@gmail.com .

Xenia YRC hosting Spaghetti Fundraiser

XENIA — The Xenia Youth Recreation Club will host its inaugural Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. June 14 at Orchard Lane Events, located at 2185 Ohio State Route 235, in Xenia. A silent auction, prize raffles and games will be available. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Dinner includes a spaghetti dinner, salad, bread stick and a drink.

Xenia YRC provides youth baseball and softball leagues for area kids, and holds its games at the Evans Acres ball fields in Xenia. The public is always invited to come out and enjoy the games.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Reds offering Corral ticket package

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have announced a new ticket package, “The Corral,” for Friday games at Great American Ball Park near Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig, who fans often refer to as a “Wild Horse.”

The ticket packages, which include a limited-edition T-shirt, start at $15 and are available for 11 Reds Friday night home games. Tickets can be purchased online at reds.com/Corral.

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

