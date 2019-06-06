Scouts rally past Jazz

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Xenia Scouts scored six runs in the top half of the eighth inning to rally to a 10-8 defeat of the host Richmond Jazz, June 5 at McBride Stadium.

Logan Matson led the Scouts (2-0 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League) with three hits in six trips to the plate. The Olivet Nazarene University (Ill.) freshman drove in two runs, as did lead-off hitter Brett Williams of Whitman College (Wash.).

The Scouts have been on an offensive tear to start the season. They are fifth or better in 11 offensive team categories in the 12-team GLSCL, including a league leading first in doubles (seven), sacrifice flies (four) and stolen bases (14).

Xenia swiped five stolen bases in Wednesday night’s game. Outfielder Will Acuff, of the University of Alabama Huntsville stole two bases in the win.

The two teams were scheduled to wrap up their three-game series Thursday night with a 7:05 p.m. game at McBride Stadium. Earlier, Richmond had listed Wright State sophomore pitcher Donnie Nicodemus as its scheduled starter for the final game of the series.

Xenia is scheduled to play its 2019 home opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 7 in what could be an early battle for first place in the GLSCL’s South Division. The Scouts will host the Hamilton Joes on Friday. As of Wednesday night, both teams were atop the South Division standings with 2-0 records.

Learn all about your 2019 Xenia Scouts summer college baseball team at xeniascouts.com or ar greatlakesleague.com.

