Burdick D1 Baseball All-American

FAIRBORN — The post-season awards continue to roll in for Wright State University baseball outfielder Peyton Burdick, as D1 Baseball.com released its list of 2019 All-Americans on June 13. Burdick was honored as a second-team All-American, his fourth All-American honor this season.

“What a tremendous honor for Peyton to be an All-American,” WSU head coach Alex Sogard said. “It comes as no surprise that he is regarded as one of the best outfielders in the country. He is such a great representation of our program. I’m extremely proud of him and all the hard work he’s put in to earn this accolade.”

Burdick, the Horizon League Player of the Year and first-team member, led the Raiders to the conference regular-season title, hitting .407 in 59 games in right field. The Batavia native also led WSU with 87 hits, 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 72 RBI with 79 runs scored, 60 walks, 156 total bases and 24 stolen bases. He also ranks nationally in many categories: batting average (eighth), walks (fifth), total bases (ninth), runs (fourth) and home runs (43rd).

Burdick is the 15th Raider to receive an All-American honor and only the fourth to receive an accolade of second or first team. The last to receive an honor of second team or better was Michael Schum’s second team distinction in 2011.

Burdick https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_PeytonBurdick_PS.jpg Burdick Wright State University junior outfielder Peyton Burdick has been named to four college All-American baseball teams this season. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_BurdickNKU_PS.jpg Wright State University junior outfielder Peyton Burdick has been named to four college All-American baseball teams this season.

Story by A.J. Schraffenberger, WSU Athletics (wsuraiders.com).

Story by A.J. Schraffenberger, WSU Athletics (wsuraiders.com).